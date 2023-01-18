It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Finally Add a Cast Iron Skillet to Your Kitchen for Just $20

Save 42% on a Lodge pre-seasoned skillet to up your cooking game.

Joe Tilleli
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet | $20 | Amazon
Cast irons really are all they’re chalked up to be. I bought this exact skillet a few months back when it was on sale and it has been a game-changer in the kitchen. The heat retention on cast irons is on a separate level from traditional pans and you’ll get even heating throughout. You also open up a world of possibilities now that you have a pan that can transfer from the stovetop to the oven. Turns out the best recipes call for being able to do that. And best of all, it’s only $20.

