Finally, a Coffee Machine for Design Freaks: The Terra Kaffe

Terra Kaffe TK-01 Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine | $825 | Nordstrom

When I find an unusual-looking appliance on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, I spiral. I deep dive. I find out how much it is and if it’s any good. T he Terra K affe seems to be the hot espresso machine right now, if #aesthetic #morningroutine is to be believed. This automatic machine grinds fresh coffee for each brew, and froths any milk from foamy to silky—whatever you please . All of this is adjustable—the same way you’d ask a barista for an extra shot or whatever “foam on four” means at Starbucks? It’s DIY, baby. Because the Terra Kaffe grinds the beans for you, you can buy whole and support small coffee businesses. They claim it’s 400% cheaper than relying on pod machines. Whatever you say, beautiful.