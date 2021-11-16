Prextex Electric Air Pump | $9.74 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The holidays are here, and you have to host your family and maybe some friends, and while everyone else can sleep on the floor or the couch, you ain’t gonna make your grandma do that. After all, you’re no monster! But you don’t know where the heck the pump is for it, do you? Maybe you have an idea, but are you willing to gamble on that? Tell you what, just get this Prextex electric air pump–it’s going for $10 after you check off that little coupon box (you’ll see the savings when you go to pay for it), and that’s not a lot to pay for a little peace of mind, is it? And hey, when summer time comes around, these things have all these nozzle options, and you can use them to pump up a kiddie pool or inflatable raft!