Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 1: Bags & Pouches

Squalor Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist. She'll be here every week helping to answer your filthiest questions. Are you dirty? Email her.

There are as many ways to store sex toys as there are types of sex toys, and at the request of you, our beloved readers, in the upcoming weeks we’ll explore the different options that are available. Proper toy storage is an important part of sexual health—you should clean sex toys after every use, and then store them in such a way that they remain clean. Good storage will also help to protect your toys from damage, and is a smart way to keep track of chargers and other accessories.

For most people’s needs a storage bag will be the best choice—bags offer more flexibility for accommodating oddly shaped toys, such as rabbit-style vibrators that have protruding ticklers, and can serve both at-home and travel storage functions. We rounded up some of the best toy storage bags, and even arranged for a few special discounts for you!

A Large Antibacterial Toy Bag

Antibacterial Toy Bag Graphic : Ella Paradis

Antibacterial Toy Bag | $26 | Ella Paradis

This satin sack-style bag has a drawstring closure, and can accommodate toys up to 12 inches in length (its dimensions are 7" x 12"). But the Sugar Sak’s real selling point is its interior coating, which uses a technology called Bioshield 75 that inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold, mildew, and viruses. The Sugar Sak comes in hot pink or bright orange. Ella Paradis offers Inventory readers 50% off; the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.



A Small Satin Bag

Satin Bag | $10 | Ella Paradis Graphic : Ella Paradis

Satin Bag | $10 | Ella Paradis

If your stash consists mostly of smaller toys like bullet vibrators or oral sex simulators, a smaller bag will be the perfect thing for keeping your littles safe and sound when not in use. This black microbial satin bag has a zip-top closure and its dimensions are 4.1 inches by 7.8 inches. Ella Paradis offers Inventory readers 50% off; the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.



Antibacterial Sex Toy Storage Bag

Blush Novelties Sex Toy Bag Image : Bellisa Boutique

Blush Novelties Sex Toy Bag | $14 | BBoutique

The Blush Novelties Safe Sex Toy Bag is another antibacterial pouch-style storage option with a drawstring closure top. It’s made of a lint-free satin-like material that’s lined with ultra-fine silver crystals that release ions when conditions for bacterial growth, like high heat or humidity, exist. The medium pouch size is 10.25 inches by 3 inches and can hold toys up to 9 inches in length. Bellesa offers Inventory readers 520% off using the code INVENTORY at checkout.



Stash Toy Pouch

Image : Dame Products

Stash Pouch | $30 | Dame Products

Dame Products’ Stash is a zippable cotton pouch that’s perfect for storing toys up to TK inches in size, including the Arc, which we reviewed way back in February. It’s a bit pricier than other storage bags, but it has some features the others don’t, like three inner pockets, two small open-topped pockets and one that zips closed, and sewn-in elastics. The elastics can be used to hold very small toys, like bullets, or charging cords, while the open pockets are the perfect size for stashing condoms or packets of lube.



A Set of Large, Discreet Drawstring Bags

Adult Storage Bag Graphic : Jolie Kerr

Adult Storage Bag | $15 | Amazon



This set of five plain black drawstring bags is perfect for the person who has a larger and more varied collection of sex toys and accessories. Each bag is made of machine-washable polyester and is 14.5 inches by 9 inches in size, so it’s super roomy and will fit pretty much any size or shape.