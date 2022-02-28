Truly Powerpuff Super Shave Set | $50 | Ulta



I’m not asking questions about why the Truly Powerpuff Super Shave Set exists. I’m just excited about it. Plus, it’s 49% off at Ulta, which makes the elaborate kit just $50 (down from $99, thank you very much). Inspired by the crime-fighting abilities and too-cute aesthetic of Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls, this set from Truly includes an array of skincare products designed to nourish and brighten skin (and do some hair removal, of course). There’s a pre-shave serum, a shave cream, an after-shave butter, pimple patches, and even a themed razor. As for ingredients: Think Marula oil, Squalene, blueberry, and avocado, not unpronounceable chemicals . Not even Chemical X! That’s a Powerpuff Girls reference. Honestly, I’m 30 years old, and I’m genuinely going to buy this.