As soon as Rihanna dropped the news of Fenty Skin on Instagram I knew I had to buy and review it. My group chat was lit the hell up and giving praise to Robyn Fenty for doing it for the Black girls once again. Being accustomed to the beauty space, I knew some of my beauty editor friends already received free samples. I’m still waiting to get on the PR list, so I paid the full $75 for the Total Cleans’r, Fat Water Toner, and Hydra Vizor moisturizer with SPF 30 sunscreen, which honestly isn’t too bad when you compare it to other skincare lines that charge way more.



Because of everything going on right now with the USPS, my package took forever to arrive, but once it did I tested it right away. My close friend, Jake, had already impulse-bought the trio back in July like the Aries he is, so he humored me while I excitedly texted him about the process.

First off, the cleanser. Obviously, washing your face is the most important part of having clear skin. Rihanna agrees. It’s a 2-in-1 cleanser that also removes makeup without drying out your skin. Besides the packaging, which is gorgeous, the cleanser itself is thick and luxurious. After washing my face with it, my skin felt soft and especially dirt-free. Because the cleanser is so thick, it did take a while to rinse off with water, so you know, just be aware.



The Fat Water toner was ... well ... FAT. It’s so thick and you really only need a squirt or two to spread on your whole face (yes, I’m aware of the unintentional sexual innuendo). It should be said that you don’t necessarily need a toner in your skincare routine, however, it is always nice to try things out to see how your skin responds. Anyway, the Fat Water toner was refreshing and added extra moisture to my already clean skin. Although I will say that the toner might be a bit better for winter since it made my T-zone a little oily, especially when I was outside in the sun.



Last was the Hydra Vizor moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. Rihanna did a solid for the environment by designing a refillable cartridge, which is better for the Earth, according to our friends at Gizmodo. At least somebody is trying to save the planet.

The sunscreen itself is almost as thick as the cleanser but given it’s also a moisturizer, it makes sense. To all my lovelies with dark skin, it doesn’t leave a white cast like other sunscreens we’ve all been traumatized by in the past. Those are the little details you get when a Black woman develops a skincare line (support Black businesses, please). I was a little scared when I worked it into my skin, but once I did my face was dewy AF and ready for the rest of the day.



A lot of influencers on Twitter and Instagram mentioned the addition of fragrance in the Total Cleans’r and Hydra Vizor moisturizer. It’s true. You do smell a faint floral scent, but it’s really light, so it won’t make you queasy if you’re sensitive to smells. Your skin, however, might be another story, especially if you have sensitive skin. I don’t have issues with sensitivity, but my face did feel a little tingly a couple of hours after I did my routine. Jake, however, was living, and his skin is more sensitive than mine.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the cleanser actually doesn’t include any ingredients to fight acne. Like yes, it’ll remove dirt and shit, but it won’t prevent pimples from coming in. My battle has never been with acne since I have pretty clear skin, so that wasn’t an issue for me.

All in all, I think this is a great debut for Fenty Skin. The products give your skin a good cleansing without making your skin super dry. Personally, I’m loving this trend of having a fresh face, especially during a pandemic where the morale for wearing a full face of makeup is at an all-time low. I can’t wait for whatever else Ms. Fenty has in store.