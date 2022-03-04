If it isn’t the age of Rihanna, I don’t know what it is. She looked absolutely gorgeous at the Dior show this week—pregnancy and all— even if she was a bit late. As she shines like the diamond she is, some more good news was just announced: Her first baby Fenty Beauty is now available at Ulta.

I’m a huge fan of this line and love that it will be accessible to a wider audience at the beloved beauty retailer, both online and in over 1,300 stores starting March 6. If you’ve been saving those Ultamate Rewards points, now is a great time to cash in on the Stunna Lip Paint. My shade is Uncensored, but there are six other hues that look incredible on all skin tones. It wears beautifully all day, needs minimal re-application, and doesn’t dry your lips out.

My purse is never without the Invisimatte Blotting Paper, the perfect touch-up lifesaver for a day out or a long night on the town that ge ntly blots away oil patches and shiny spots. These also come in super handy if you wear glasses and are prone to a greasy bridge of your nose after wearing them for hours. Plus it comes in this adorable holder complete with a mirror.

54 items from the collection are currently up online with more to come. Presumably, that means in-store availability will follow suit. A launch of all the legacy products like the Stunna Lip Paint will be ready for you starting Sunday for in-person purchase.