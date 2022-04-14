Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket | $140 | Amazon



I don’t know how anyone has been living through the train wreck that th e se past few years have been without a weighted blanket. Although they are perfect during moments you’d like to feel less anxious and more relaxed while awake (in other words, every moment of every day), they’re best known for helping people calm down and get to sleep better. This blanket doesn’t use the fillers that other weighted blankets do such as plastic pellets or glass beads , so using it feels light and airy without compromising on the weighted feeling, making it perfect for use year-round, even when the weather heats up . Best of all, this weighted blanket is machine washable, while many competitors are not. Can you imagine trying to hand wash a blanket that is 15 pounds while dry? It measures 44" by 72" and weighs 15 pounds, making it perfect for any adult over 140 pounds.