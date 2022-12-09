We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron and Stoneware | Up to 33% off | Amazon

The holidays are upon us. Do you have a loved one who loves to cook you’ve yet to get a gift for? These stoneware bowls, mugs, and pots are made for everyday use to resist chips, scratches, and stains and they’re just so darn cute. They’re available in an assortment of reds and blues and greens to make any kitchen pop. They’re safe to put in the freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher—y ou name it! Also on sale are a number of cast-iron skillets and griddles to really open up the possibilities of what you can cook and serve. Find them today for up to 33% off.