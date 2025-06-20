F1 Is Coming to America, Celebrate with These Awesome LEGO Deals
Realistic and detailed F1 race cars in LEGO model form for builders and fans of all ages are on sale this week at Amazon.
LEGO F1 kits like this Speed Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 bring home the thrill of the track.
This coming Sunday, Oct. 19, is a major holiday if you're a Formula 1 racing fan based in the U.S. It's the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and not only will the eyes of the vast F1 world be on Austin, there will be more North American eyes on F1 than ever before. So this week is the perfect time for LEGO F1 kits to go on sale at Amazon, and there are amazing deals on buildable kits of all sizes for F1 and LEGO fans of all ages.
LEGO has a huge range of F1 race car buildable kits to cover the huge range of both F1 fans and LEGO fans, from easily-to create DUPLO kits for kids to intricate and amazingly detailed ones like this Technic McLaren Formula 1 model. Younger kids can build their own LEGO F1 fleet of race cars instantly with this great six-pack set, and then graduate up to the more challenging LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 race car. There's a LEGO Formula 1 kit for every fan, and you still have time to order on Amazon and have it in your hands for Sunday's big F1 race in Austin.