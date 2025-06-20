This coming Sunday, Oct. 19, is a major holiday if you're a Formula 1 racing fan based in the U.S. It's the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and not only will the eyes of the vast F1 world be on Austin, there will be more North American eyes on F1 than ever before. So this week is the perfect time for LEGO F1 kits to go on sale at Amazon, and there are amazing deals on buildable kits of all sizes for F1 and LEGO fans of all ages.