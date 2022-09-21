Rocketfish Extended Play Battery Pack f or Nintendo Switch | $25 | Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch has been iterated on since first releasing in 2017, and with each new version, the battery life had been improved a bit. However, if you’re still gaming on a launch model of the handheld, you’re looking at between 2.5 to 6.5 hours before it goes k aput (and that upper limit is being pretty generous). A session in Breath of the Wild probably won’t even last you a whole train ride. This little gadget from Rocketfish will help you stretch the life out of your Nintendo Switch before you have to go racing back to its dock. Right now, Best Buy has it for 50% off.