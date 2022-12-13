We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Embark Dog DNA Test - Breed & Health Kit | $134 | 33% Off | Amazon

Embark Dog DNA Test Breed Identification Kit | $99 | 23% Off | Amazon

Every year on Thanksgiving I watch the National Dog Show with rapt attention. I nod along as they mention specifications like the Coton de Tulear’s sunny disposition or the ear width of a Shiba Inu. If you’ve wondered what ancestral traits your adorable mutt has, Embark’s Breed Identification Kit can help you pinpoint exactly where your dog’s personality and appearance come from. Embark is known for their precision: they test for 230,000 genetic markers and over 350 breeds, with veterinary expertise from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Incredible! The Breed and Health kit can help you figure out your dog’s predisposition to certain health issues and give actionable insights. Where does your dog get his personality? Well, let’s figure it out.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Breed & Health Kit for $134 at Amazon