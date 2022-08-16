Trade Coffee

Atlas Coffee Club

Volcanic a Coffee Roasters

Obsessed with the bean juice that is coffee? Its s ubtle aroma and bold flavor? S urely, you can taste all those notes. Y ou probably drink like, three cups a day, and maybe buy one from [redacted chain] or mooch them from the K-Cup machine at the office. I was you once. Expand your horizons by trying coffee subscriptions roaste d by some of the best-in-biz experts. W ith customizable delivery frequency, you’ll always have a damn fine cup of coffee by your side.

Trade Coffee specializes in hooking you up with new beans you’ll love every month from independent roasters across the U.S. Their selections are curated precisely for your palette with an expert-backed quiz that matches you with roasts you’ll love, delivered to your door as frequently as you need them. You also have options to switch up grind size, for when you phase out cold brew for drip in the winter. Trade boasts over 450 ethically sourced coffees in their arsenal—you’ll always have a reason to try something new.

Bet you haven’t tried coffee from Myanmar. Atlas Coffee Club has a large global footprint: you’ll try a new roast from a new origin every month . Their monthly boxes include a postcard from the country of origin , as well as brewing tips for each specific coffee bean and roast. Try a sweet Costa Rican coffee with notes of milk chocolate, or a Honduran roast with a dense, heavy mouthfeel. Each bag is single origin, curated from micro-lots across the globe.

Freshly roasted in Atlanta, Georgia, Volcanica carries over 150 coffees including single origin estate coffees and flavored blends (gingerbread, anyone?). Shop by region—from Africa to the Pacific—or check out “low acid coffee,” which is better for people whose stomachs are irritated by coffee’s acidit y . What’s interesting about low acid coffee is its relationship to altitude—and with Volcanica’s global reach, they can find the altitudes that allow you to enjoy a fine cup of coffee delivered monthly to your door.