The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] | $60 | Amazon



Are you planning on seeing No Time To Die? It’s a good time to go back and watch all the Bond films you can as a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig as he exits the role. Snag The James Bond Collection Blu-ray set for just $60, which is about 50% off the normal price of $115. You get 24 discs’ worth of films, from Dr. No to Spectre, so you can see how the series and the actors who have played Bond have changed so much over the years. So grab this set, some tasty popcorn or other snacks you enjoy, and get to watching. You’ve got a lot to catch up on.