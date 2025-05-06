Experience Powerful Bass & Premium Comfort With the Sony ULT WEAR Headphones for 55% off

The ULT WEAR Sony over-the-ear headphones can elevate your listening experience. Capable of advanced noise cancelling, you can turn off the sounds of the world around you and really focus in on the music or podcast you’re listening to. StackSocial has a refurbished set for a heck of a reduced price. Normally going for $200, they are now just $90.

These headphones boast up to 30 hours of battery life, with a three-minute quick charge granting 90 minutes of music. 10 minutes will get you up to five hours of listening time.

They’re designed for both comfort and convenience. Thermo-foaming cushions that adapt to your ears for ultimate comfort. Plus, their swivel fold design and compact case make traveling effortless. The Sony ULT WEAR headphones are also made using recycled plastic so they sound as good as they are sustainable.

With an instant pause and play feature, the music stops when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on. You can pair them with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for added convenience. This way you can swap back and forth between listening with your phone or with your laptop at ease.

Need help? Just say “Hey Google” or “Alexa” to activate your preferred voice assistant. You can also configure them on Spotify or Endel without using your phone.