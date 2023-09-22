Experience Next-Level Viewing with Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV, 18% Off on Amazon

Immerse yourself in the ultimate home theater experience with the Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series. Powered by advanced technologies, this TV takes entertainment to an entirely new level, showcasing brilliant colors, detailed contrast, and smooth, blur-free motion.

The secret behind the TV’s impeccable performance lies in its 4K HDR Processor X1. The cutting-edge processor delivers an image that is not only smooth but also clear and full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Enhancing this further is Sony’s TRILUMINOS Pro technology, which enables the TV to reproduce over a billion accurate colors, creating picture quality that’s closer than ever to real life.

Sports and action movie enthusiasts will appreciate the native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology. This intelligent motion handling provides a blur-free picture quality even in the most high-speed scenes, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

Advertisement

This Sony smart TV goes beyond just impressive visuals; it also offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. With Google TV, you get a TV that organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many more. Additionally, Google Assistant will add a new dimension to your TV usage, letting you control your TV using just your voice.

Game mode deserves special mention for bringing your gaming experience to life. It not only enhances gaming picture quality but also puts all your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in a single easy-to-manage interface. These gaming-specific features, in combination with specified HDMI 2.1, supports high-performance gaming with 4K/120,4 VRR, and ALLM.

Furthermore, the TV boasts Dolby Vision & Atmos support. This means you’ll experience immersive and engaging cinematic content just as the creator intended. Also, the TV boasts 4K XR-Reality PRO that upscales all your content to near-4K resolution, bringing back lost texture and detail.

Advertisement Advertisement

Currently, there’s an 18% discount on Amazon. Not only will you be purchasing a premium quality product, but you will also be saving significantly. So grab this opportunity and take your viewing experience to a different dimension with the Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series.