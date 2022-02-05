SanDisk 400 GB Ultra Micro SDXC Memory Card | $40 | Amazon



I just can’t stand it when I run out of memory on one of my many electronics. With so many pictures and videos that need to be saved, you don’t want to sacrifice those precious memories . The SanDisk 400 GB ultra-micro SD card gives a ton of memory . Store full HD videos and movies on this SD card. Watch seasons of your favorite shows on the go. Move 1,000 images with up to 120 Mbps of transfer speed. This memory card is also great for your Nintendo Switch. Keep all of your games downloaded witho ut having to delete them to play new games. It saves so much time. I personally use these for my Switch and A ndroid phone and they are perfect. Save $30 today.