Dreo Air Fryer Max Pro | $120 | Amazon

So let’s get something straight. The term “a ir f r yer” is catchy, but not exactly accurate. Basically what you have here is a mini convection oven that can fit on your countertop and let me tell you. T hat is a very good thing to have. Sometimes when cooking for just one or two people, it can be a hassle to prep the oven. Preheating can take forever. Since air fryers have a smaller capacity, it takes almost no time at all to reach peak temperature levels to start cooking, baking, broiling, or what have you . Not to mention if you’re a student living in a dorm or in some other limited space living situation, an air fryer is an excellent addition to broadening what meals you can prepare for yourself. They’re great for handling your sides like vegetables or fries as well as being used to prepare full meals.



The Dreo Air Fryer Max Pro is an excellent choice . The sleek user interface only shows the button options when turned on, can cook at temperatures between 100°F and 450°F, and provides 360° of hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly throughout. It will also give you a reminder to shake a few minutes before finishing to make sure every last sweet potato fry is cooked to perfection. You can keep an eye on your food as it’s cooking through the viewing window and switch on the light to confirm everything is looking good. It also comes with a recipe book of 100 different dishes to help you get started along with access to e-recipes which are continually updated.