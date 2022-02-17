Since season one of Euphoria, viewers have been obsessed with the makeup on the hit HBO series. If you’ve seen an uptick in people rocking bejeweled eyebrows, neon shades, and sparkles galore, this show is definitely to blame. The woman responsible for all those showstopping looks is makeup artist Donni Davy. She’s created a distinct makeup style for each charter to reflect on their journey through the show. This makeup is a direct link to where each character is in their arch. The Euphoria aesthetic is here, and this is how you can recreate some of those looks into your every day without the teenage drama.



Advertisement

Precision Double Wings

Let’s start with a more demure look and a personal favorite from the show. As a girl who’s rocked a cat for over half my life, getting to perfect wings deserves a reward; getting four deserves a gold medal. Maddy Perez’s eyeliner and wings are not for the faint of heart. You’ll need a steady hand and a reliable liner that is bold and easy to maneuver. I’m a big fan of felt tip liners because I feel like you get more control. I’ve used this one from Eyeko on and off for years. I can say it glides on beautifully and has a lot of staying power. Black Magic lives up to its name and will undoubtedly help you conjure up Maddy’s razor-sharp lines with ease.

Iconic Glitter Tears

Perfection here isn’t needed. It can be a little messy because, let’s be real, so is Rue Bennett. If you’re here for a spectacle, you have found it. Here iconic glitter tears are alluring and tragic. Revlon’s PhotoReady Eye Art in Lilac Luster will get you dang close to this if you’re looking to match the tone. It’s also a little less expensive than others on the market.

I personally like Urban Decay’s Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, and it comes in nine shimmery hues. There is a color surely to match with the whole vibe of your melancholy makeup. Approach it like liquid eyeliner, then brush in for emphasis. Start heavy at the bottom of the eyes and let the tears “drop” down the face as you get lighter.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Fan Favorite Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner The precise, thin-tipped brush makes it easy to create fine, glittery lines.

Buildable liner with super-fine glitter in a clear base that dries down quickly. Buy for $21 at Ulta

Rhinestone Gals

Advertisement

The sparkles are everywhere. This is a fun one because you can really get creative. Many of the characters rock these rhinestones, and it’s become one of the more recognizable looks, even for those who don’t watch the HBO series.

The juxtaposition within the self-assured makeup of these characters’ rock and their challenging storylines is something that made fans fall in love. This gem kit from Amazon offers a variety of colors with over four thousand stones, so don’t worry about mistakes. I’d recommend curved tweezers, too to get these little sparkly monsters right where you want them. Eyelash glue (I swear by Kiss’ brand) is the secret to getting them to stay in place. But this is one that you can really have a good time with, play with the different sizes and placement.

Advertisement

Neon Dreams

Advertisement

The bright and colorful makeup rocked by Jules Vaughn is unexpected and easy to mimic. It’s not meant to take long and is absolutely for those who like to steal glances. A versatile neon palette like this one from BH Cosmetics is a necessity. Trendy in Tokyo is a great option to have in your makeup arsenal if you aren’t afraid of the vibrant 16 mattes and shimmers. Its affability for the color options makes it a winner for me. Pinks, blues, purples, greens, and yellows are all here to draw out your inner neon superstar.

Don’t forget to keep a few neon eyeliners in your bag too. The beautiful simplicity of Jules’ streaks means anyone can tackle them. I really like this pink one from NYX as an excellent budget option.

G/O Media may get a commission top rated BH Cosmetics Trendy in Tokyo Embrace the electric vibes of Japan's capital city.

Striking kaleidoscope of smooth mattes and lustrous shimmers. Buy for $17 at Ulta

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Top Brand Epic Wear Metallic Liquid Eyeliner - Fuchsia Has a flexible, precise brush-tip applicator for killer precision.

This gel eyeliner lasts for up to 36 hours and doesn't crack, bleed, or fade. Buy for $10 at Ulta

Lashes to the Heavens

Advertisement

Finding the actual lashes used for these two looks was a real treat. False lashes are a favorite on the show. House of Lashes produces lovely ones that you can integrate easily into your day-to-day. Is there a learning curve? Yes. But good quality lashes and reliable glue can really turn a look around. All the lovely ladies rock lashes that touch the skies and a so voluminous and full.

The lashes in Maddy’s second look are so popular they are constantly selling out. The Iconic Lite are double-layered lashes that criss-cross to give the illusion of lashes completely overflowing. Each of these sets is also made to withstand up to 15 wears. And of course, they are synthetic and flexible for comfort.

G/O Media may get a commission 33% off House of Lashes Noir Fairy Lite Faux Mink Triple layered lash style for a dramatic look.

Individually handcrafted and made to last for 15+ wears. Buy for $8 at Ulta

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Top Seller House of Lashes Iconic Lite Unique and one of a kind v-formation fibers and criss-cross design.

The original Iconic lashes with a thinner band and more everyday wear. Buy for $12 at Target

Bold Bright Lips

Advertisement

Mac is a favorite on the set, and I tracked down the colors. Lexi Howard loves a luscious red lip. Ruby Woo is her perfect shade to stand out in an otherwise minimalistic vibe. Nothing flashy, just elegant and even-keeled.

While Kat Hernandez is a jewel-toned wonder, violet be thy name. Her colorful eyeshadow reflects the confidence that oozes from the inside out. Mac’s Heroine is kind of perfect for her in name and in this brilliant purple hue.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Seller Ruby Woo Mac Matte Lipstick Creamy, rich lipstick formula.

High-color payoff in a matte finish and long-wearing, 12 hours. Buy for $19 at Ulta

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Favorite Brand Heroine Mac Matte Lipstick Non-feathering up to 10 hours.

Natural formula with high-color payoff in a matte finish. Buy for $19 at Ulta

For an Extra Good Time

Advertisement

From here, I’d add a really great white eyeliner, a study highlighter stick, and a top-notch setting spray to keep all that hard work in place.



Remember, this is not about being perfect. It’s about exploring your personal style and expressing who you are with a little bit of flair and sassiness.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Seller ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner Precision felt tip!

Ultra-fine felt tip liquid eyeliner that delivers intense pigmentation in one easy swipe. Buy for $9 at Ulta

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Favorite Brand Milk Mini Holographic Stick Packed with meteorite powder for a prismatic shine.

Light up your cheekbones, lips, and eyes. Buy for $20 at Sephora