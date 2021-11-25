Kindle e-Reader | $50 | Amazon



Amazon’s Kindles have come a long way since the first version, but the oldies are still really great devices. This one is ad-supported, but the backlight, weight, and price make it well worth the occasional ad. I have this one in pink, and it’s been literally around the globe with me. It’s my favorite travel companion, and the battery lasts forever—even if you leave it at the bottom of your backpack for a few months. The Kindle Unlimited subscription is available as an add-on, and it’s ideal if you like mystery, romance, and classics. Get your read on, bookworm!