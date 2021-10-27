Vankyo Leisure 410 HD Projector | $49 | MorningSave



Love movies? Love sharing them with friends and family? The Vankyo Leisure 410 HD Mini Projector, just $49 at MorningSave, is a great way to do just that. It displays in full HD 1080p at native 1280 x 720 resolution, with a 40,000 hour lamp life. Its large image projection means you can play your favorite movies and shows (from a variety of A/V ports) with projection from 3.6 ft to 21.7 ft. It’s an excellent choice for when it comes to building a home theater, and the next time someone tells you that you need to go to the movies to experience the latest film, just whip this bad boy out. And be glad you have your own toilet to go to.

Advertisement