Folks, it’s just about Memorial Day Weekend, and among the many things that signifies: Sales. So if you’re having trouble getting out of your spring slump in the mornings, I have extremely good news for you. Right now, you can grab a Nestle Nespresso Verto Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker for just $147, which is 22% off. If you like your cappuccinos and lattes ultra-authentic, then I’d recommend getting the Nestle Nespresso Verto Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker With Aeroccino Milk Frother. It’s down to $181, which is 24% off the usual price. If you like everyday luxury, waking up with European-inspired coffee choices, and just generally need to get rid of whatever ancient machine you’re currently using? Well, there you go. Plus, proper Nespresso machines are rarely on sale. That would be exciting enough, but FYI, the deal is valid through Monday, May 30. So you can take the (long) weekend to decide which machine is better for you . Or maybe get both and send one my way.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Nespresso Machine for $147 at Amazon