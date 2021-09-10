Transformer Table Dining Set | $2500 | StackSocial



Isn’t it about time you redecorated your kitchen? No, not the cabinets or the wallpaper. Your dining area. You can do just that with this Transformer Table Dining Set, now $2500 at StackSocial, which is 21% off its normal price of $3200. This 6-in-1 dining table can expand to accommodate 12 guests, and it even comes with a bench and coffee table to complete the arrangement. It can go from 18 inches to 10 feet in the blink of an eye, then slims all the way back down again. It’s made from 100% hardwood and other high-quality materials to ensure this set is one that you can come back to again and again. Sure, it’s pricey, but it’s an investment, and pieces that can act as multiple types of furniture based on your needs. And just look at it -- very modern. You can be a real Delia Deetz with this kind of kitchen setup.