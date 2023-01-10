Enjoy a Good Night's Rest With These Bluetooth Sleep Headphones for 20% off

Sleep Headphones | $16 | Amazon

Are you one to need some sort of music or white noise going on in the background so you can fall asleep? The problem with that is when your partner you share a bed with does not. So what to do? These headphones for sleeping will allow you to e njoy a good night’s sleep without disturbing your partner. The headband is comfortable to wear, will produce stereo sound, and is capable of noise-canceling. They have a playtime of eight to 10 hours on just one to two hours of charging. They also make for great workout headphones—especially if you’re one to run outside in the winter. Right now you can save 20% on your own sleep headphones.