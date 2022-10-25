Acer 16" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $649 | Best Buy

Asus 15.6" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $699 | Best Buy

Right now, with the purchase of o ne of these Chromebooks from Acer and Asus, you’ll get three free months of the cloud gaming services Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna+. That will grant you access to over 1,000 games like Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more. The Acer is a 16" Chromebook with a 12th- generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Asus is a 15.6" Chromebook with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor but the same memory and storage. Start gaming remotely today.

