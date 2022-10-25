Acer 16" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $649 | Best Buy
Asus 15.6" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $699 | Best Buy
Right now, with the purchase of one of these Chromebooks from Acer and Asus, you’ll get three free months of the cloud gaming services Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna+. That will grant you access to over 1,000 games like Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more. The Acer is a 16" Chromebook with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Asus is a 15.6" Chromebook with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor but the same memory and storage. Start gaming remotely today.