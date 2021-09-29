HOYOKI USB-C Hub HDMI 4K, 8-in-1 Type C Adapter | $34 | Amazon



Need a handy hub that you can plug just about anything you need into? We’re talking one that gives you 8 ports for easy, plug-and-play connectivity without the need for numerous cords and potential tangles? You want the HOYOKI USB-C Hub HDMI 4K, 8-in-1 Type C Adapter, just $34 at Amazon right now. It’s compact, lightweight, and ready to tackle a wide variety of jobs. Not only does it feature fast data transfer, but in addition to its multiple ports, it has built-in SD and micro SD slots so you can even access your files easier. Stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080p video, use the hub as a bridge for a second screen, do it all with this handy dandy little tool that can transform your office space at work or at home.