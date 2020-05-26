Enhance Your Minecraft Adventure with This Awesome Merch

Image : Ravensburger

Minecraft is arguably the most popular game in the world, with some 126 million monthly players at last count across pretty much any current platform that can run games. It’s absolutely massive.



Mojang and Microsoft have met that enormous interest and excitement with a whole bunch of fun stuff around the game, from officially-licensed controllers to books, board games, toys, bedding, furniture, and plenty more.

Here’s a list of the coolest stuff you can buy for any Minecraft lover—whether it’s you or someone you love.

Get Equipped

One pixel-packed ‘pad



These officially-licensed PowerA Minecraft controllers Image : Andrew Hayward

In Minecraft’s Survival mode, you have to craft your own tools… but in the real world, you can just buy them. While these officially licensed PowerA Minecraft controllers won’t give you any kind of advantage in the game, at least you’ll have the coolest-looking gear while you mine, craft, and adventure throughout your blocky worlds. Both Xbox One and Switch versions are available.



Immerse Yourself ... in a Book

An engrossing novel



Minecraft: The Island Image : Andrew Hayward

Minecraft doesn’t have a storyline, with the game’s sandbox approach letting you dream up your own questions and scenarios in your mind. But it’s exactly that kind of blank canvas that makes Minecraft such an ideal universe to host all sorts of stories from an array of authors.



It’s no surprise, then, that there have been loads of unofficial novels and graphic novels based on Minecraft, but Minecraft: The Island is the first official novel inspired by the game. It comes from Max Brooks, author of World War Z, and tells the story of a castaway on a mysterious island. It’s an intriguing tale to immerse yourself in when not playing the game.

For the Builders

Real Minecraft bricks



This LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 2.0 Image : Andrew Hayward

Building within Minecraft feels a lot like tinkering with a pile of LEGO bricks, and now it has manifested back in the real world with official LEGO Minecraft sets. There are a bunch of them out there already, large and small, but this LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 2.0 set is a perfect starting point.



Unlike some sets that only have a single build included, this large 717-piece set comes with instructions for 15 different builds inspired by the game. And of course, just like in the game, you can just let your imagination run wild and build whatever you want.

Bored? Get Board I nstead

Minecraft as a board game

If you’re looking for a different way to play Minecraft, then Ravensburger’s Minecraft: Builders and Biomes Image : Ravensburger

If you’re looking for a different way to play Minecraft with family and friends, then Ravensburger’s Minecraft: Builders and Biomes should be on your radar. This official board game adaptation includes building and strategic elements as you explore the overworld, fight mobs, and mine for resources.



It’s designed for two to four players with games typically lasting between 30 and 60 minutes. It’s recommended for ages 10+, but Amazon customer reviews suggest that younger players with Minecraft experience can get a hang of it.

Light It Up

Carry the torch



One of our favorite decorations is this Highland Farms Light-Up Wall Torch Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s loads of Minecraft stuff to deck out your bedroom/gaming space/house with, including decorations, lighting fixtures, bedding, and more. One of our favorites is this light-up wall torch, which replicates the pixelated look of the in-game version.



It can be handheld and carried around, but the best feature is the ability to fold down one of the bottom corners to reveal mounting holes, and it sticks out from the wall at an angle exactly as it does in the game. Buy a pair of these for around your bed, or maybe a few dozen to line your hallways as night lights.