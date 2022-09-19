Free Shipping on PCs + 5% off | Lenovo | Promo Code EXTRA5



That Autumn breeze is practically here which means the chill, cold of Winter is just around the corner. And that means we can feel less guilty about spending all our time staring at screens since the temperature will be low outside. Set yourself up right for that by saving now on a new laptop from Lenovo. The site is offering free shipping plus an additional 5% off for any PCs along with a ton of other good chances to save.

Promo Code X13AMDEAL

Advertisement

Get yours elf a solid piece of hardware for all your basic work-from-home needs. This ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 will grant you 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U Processor. Best of all you’ll save a full 64% using the code X13AMDEAL.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $639 at Lenovo

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Looking for something versatile, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360° hinge, allowing it to switch between laptop and tablet with ease. As the name implies, it has a tough titanium cover than manages to remain ultralight. You can get one for as low as $1,240.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy from $1240 at Lenovo

Advertisement

This is the business laptop workhouse you’ve been looking for. T he 14-core Intel processor will let you multitask like it’s nobody’s business (w ell, I guess it’s your business). Heavy workloads won’t [t stress this baby out. Screen share that giant Excel document during that video call that’s capturing you in full HD.