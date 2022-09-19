RitFit Power Cage | $670 | Amazon



Weight training at home can be a lot of fun, but it also requires a lot of equipment if you want to keep things at a level similar to what you’d manage at a gym. One of the best ways to kit out your home gym is to get big all-in-one things like this RitFit Power Cage, which also happens to be 12% off at $670. The RitFit Power Cage is 1000lb rated, so you know it’ll last, has 13 different accessories including safety bars, dip handles, weight holder pegs, a pull-up bar, and a few other things, has 12 different heights, a lat pull-down system, and is designed to be used with free weights to hit every muscle you have. You can even slot a bench in there too and make sure you can max out your bench press.