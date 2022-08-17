Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator | $20 | Amazon

Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothe s (2 pack) | $14 | Amazon

No matter what type of babies you have crawling around your home (human or fur), accidents happen: s tains, smells, the whole nine yards of unpleasant moments. Enter this surprising duo to clean up the mess. Angry Orange’s Odor Eliminator has a citrus scent that conquers the worst of your cat’s mess—on tile, upholstery, and more. Clean the excess, spray, dry, and soon you’re back to clean-smelling citrus . Angry Orange is pet safe, but works hard to eliminate odors. And for kid and pet mess, Hate Stain Co.’s spray is a lightning-fast, pH balanced stain remover for clothing and carpets. Clean, spray , and wipe away the mess for new or set-in stains. This spray is gentle but strong as anything—so spritz and wipe, the kids’ll be cleaned up soon!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for $20 at Amazon