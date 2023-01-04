It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Eliminate Spotty Internet With a TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System for 27% off

Save $40 on a three-pack of TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi routers.

Joe Tilleli
TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (Deco S4) | $110 | Amazon
Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems growing in popularity as a way of maintaining fast internet within your walls. The TP-Link Deco system comes in a pack of three hubs that can connect to up to 100 devices each, covering up to 5,500 sq. ft. That’s perfect for a house between three to five bedrooms large. No more having weird spotty internet in the basement or in the bedroom on the opposite side of the house as the home office. Right now you can get a three-pack for just $110—that’s $40 less than its retail price.

