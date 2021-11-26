25% off Sitewide | Youth to the People

Youth to the People is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday “SUPERWEEK” with 25% off sitewide during their biggest sale of the year. Loved by beauty experts and beginners alike, Youth to the People is known for creating locally-sourced, nutrient-dense skincare favorites that are healthy and clean—both for you and for the environment.

There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the brand and that it’s already sitting on your bathroom countertop, but if you’re trying one of their products for the first time, I highly recommend starting with the Superfood Cleanser. After testing 10 different face washes in an effort to create a skincare routine last year, Superfood Cleanser was the one I incorporated into my daily ritual. This green juice cleanser is formulated with superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach, and green tea, and I love how it leaves my face feeling super clean without drying out my skin. And don’t just take it from me, this powerful but gentle daily face wash is a bestseller, has won multiple beauty awards, and is a favorite among reviewers.

If you’re looking to complete your skincare routine, you can follow the cleanser with their 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum and Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, also fan favorites in the beauty space. They have some great kits and bundles as well if you’re looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life or simply cannot decide which products to try.

This deal is automatically applied at checkout, so all you have to do is shop! PLUS, you will receive a free toiletry bag on all orders. So grateful for YTTP for making your life (and mine) a lot easier during this holiday season.