The new Carbon Centauri 2 offers seamless four-color printing, making it possible to print complex, multicolored models. The CANVAS system is capable of instant color switching during the print with its independent motor control.

When using Elegoo’s own RFID-tagged filaments, the print process becomes even easier. These filaments are auto-recognized, which activates the recommended printer settings based on the type and color without having to manually set any of these parameters. The Carbon Centauri 2 is also capable of auto-refill as well as self-monitored tangle prevention.

Right now, Elegoo is releasing the new Carbon Centauri 2 3D printer at the price of $449. For a limited time, the new model comes bundled with a blind box as a bonus gift, completely free.

If you’re on a bit of a budget, you can still dip into the hobby while spending even less. The original Centauri Carbon is on sale for just $269 for a limited time. It doesn’t have some of the premium features you’ll find on the new model, like the ability to switch colors on the fly, but it remains an excellent 3D printer for beginners.

With the Carbon Centauri, you’re able to start printing right out of the box with no cumbersome setup you might find with other 3D printers in its class. It can fully calibrate itself automatically and even features a chamber camera, which you can use to check on your print remotely in real time.

Though if you want to make use of the robust four-color printing system, enjoy better cooling performance, lower noise, a higher maximum nozzle temperature, and a larger 5.0 HD capacitive screen, the new Carbon Centauri 2 is worth your attention.