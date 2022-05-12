Love & Pebble Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit | $41 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Keep your skin glowing and youthful without the hassle of going to the spa. Give yourself the gift of self-care in a handy bundle. Love & Pebble have the answer with their Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit. I have these and am in love. These are superfood face masks as popsicles. Thanks to allergies, I’ve been using these to help with eye puffiness, and boy, does it work. The powder you mix is all-natural and contains papaya, banana, turmeric, and aloe vera. Tighten and nourish your skin while calming any problem areas. The best part is there are no preservatives, parabens, or alcohol. They’re also cruelty-free. You make two pops at a time, and the Glow Mask powder makes about twelve beauty pops.

