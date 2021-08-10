Sign Up for Free | Bitcoin IRA



Backed by companies like Tesla, Square, and Visa, cryptocurrency has no doubt made its way into the mainstream. So, of course, it should come as no surprise that you can now invest in virtual money using your retirement accounts. Whether you’re looking to rollover your existing IRA or 401(k), Bitcoin IRA allows you to self-trade within your accounts at any time, 7 days a week. In addition to Bitcoin, you can also bring other forms of currency such as Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar Lumens, Zcash, and even physical gold into the fold.



It’s not as complicated as it sounds either. An intuitive user interface provides a seamless investment experience, making it easier than ever to exchange analog cash for the currency of the future. For your safety, it’s SSL-secured and powered by BitGo, which employs the top-notch P2SH and BIP32 standards to protect your funds as well as your identity. All of your digital assets will be stored offline, too, in the Bitgo Trust cold storage accounts.



Signing up for Bitcoin IRA is free, and better yet, when you do so you can earn up to 6% interest by doing nothing other than keeping money in your account. For a limited time, you’ll also get a free eBook teaching you the basics of what it takes to successfully invest in cryptocurrency in a tax-advantaged retirement account.