Early Prime Day Deal: This 43-Inch Amazon Fire Smart TV Is Just $100

Prime Day is a big deal here at The Inventory, but discounts like this one still stand out amid all the great sales. Right now, Amazon is offering an amazing 75 percent off its 43-inch Fire Smart TV, bringing the price down to just $100. This is Amazon’s first hands-free TV with Alexa, meaning you can control it with just your voice. And of course, the specs are excellent . They’re only offering limited quantities for this deal, so check it out and request an invitation from Amazon now for a limited time.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa | $100 | Amazon

We’ll be highlighting a ll the best deals for Prime Day 2023, which runs July 11 and 12. But some of the best deals (like this one) end up coming early, so it’s worth checking back. (Here’s a roundup of other great early Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now.) Don’t sleep on this TV — request an invitation from Amazon now, and get it for just $100.