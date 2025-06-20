Early Black Friday: Stock Your Countertops With KitchenAid Stand Mixers & More for Up to $150 off
Through November 8, you can save up to $150 on KitchenAid stand mixers and up to 40% off various mixer attachments.
Someone should go check on KitchenAid's calendars. We may only be in the first week of November, but the cooking brand has marked down its countertop appliances and accessories by a steep margin ahead of Black Friday.
For a limited time, you can save up to $150 on a variety of select KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers. Likewise, the numerous attachments for the stand mixers are also now going for up to 30% off.
KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer comes with an additional 3-quart bowl and is available in your choice of silver. aqua, or red. It's ideal for mixing up batter or frosting for a celebratory cake you're preparing for a dear loved one's birthday. Ingredients can easily be added as the head can tilt up out of the way of the bowl. Right now, it's going for $150 off, bringing the price down from $530 to just $380.
These early Black Friday deals last through the end of the week, ending on Saturday, November 8.