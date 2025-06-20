Someone should go check on KitchenAid's calendars. We may only be in the first week of November, but the cooking brand has marked down its countertop appliances and accessories by a steep margin ahead of Black Friday.

For a limited time, you can save up to $150 on a variety of select KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers. Likewise, the numerous attachments for the stand mixers are also now going for up to 30% off.

KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer comes with an additional 3-quart bowl and is available in your choice of silver. aqua, or red. It's ideal for mixing up batter or frosting for a celebratory cake you're preparing for a dear loved one's birthday. Ingredients can easily be added as the head can tilt up out of the way of the bowl. Right now, it's going for $150 off, bringing the price down from $530 to just $380.

These early Black Friday deals last through the end of the week, ending on Saturday, November 8.