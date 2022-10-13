Galaxy S22 | Free $50 Credit | Samsung

Galaxy S22+ | Free $100 Credit | Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra| Free $150 Credit | Samsung

Even though Prime Day is over, you can still save on some brand-new tech if you look elsewhere. Right now, Samsung is offering store credit added to your purchase. If you decide to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22, you’ll get a cool $50 to put toward the purchase of a tablet, smartwatch, earbuds, and more. Purchasing a Galaxy S22+ will net you $100 in credit with the S22 Ultra giving $150. Each also come with four free months of YouTube Premium as well as six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Galaxy S22 for $800 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Galaxy S22+ for $1000 at Samsung

Advertisement