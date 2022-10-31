5% off Any PC + Free Shipping | Lenovo | Promo Code EXTRA5

Get your Black Friday shopping done before Black Friday. This week Lenovo is having a massive sale across all of its computing lines. We’ve pulled out some of the best deals to peruse. In addition to all the deals listed below , you can also save an extra 5% on any PC along with receiving free shipping. Just use the code EXTRA5 at checkout.

Ends November 6

The Yoga 2-in-1 line of laptops can double as tablets by allowing you to flip the keyboard back around and use the device via its touchscreen.

Ends November 19

Lenovo lets you custom-build your PCs right on the site, picking and choosing what specs are right for you. And with that, you can save up to 20% off your custom-built gaming rig.

Ends November 13

You can get a new ThinkPad for under $400 thanks to savings of up to 69% off. In addition, the best- selling ThinkBook 15 is down to 40% off.

Ends November 6

Along with saving up to 66% on a new gaming laptop, you’ll also be granted 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. You’ll have access to hundreds of games at your fingertips.