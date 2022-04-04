E.L.F.’s Dunkin’ Collection | Ulta

E.L.F. dropped its Dunkin Donuts collaboration last week, and it sold out immediately. Ulta, the great beauty savior, picked up the reigns to sell the second run. Yesterday the makeup superstore released the entire line for your caffeinated pleasure. The only product that sold out as soon as it went up was the Stack Vault. All you’re missing out on is a very cute Dunkies tumbler in that bundle, everything else is still up for purchase.

This is an excellent collection for all coffee lovers, especially if the Massachusetts brand is your favorite. The packaging for each item is adorable and totally pops in the company colors . The iconic Strawberry Frosted Sprinkle Donut shows up as a soft and versatile face sponge. The three-piece Eye Shadow Set combines all the colors and hues of Dunkin’s tastiest products. I’m excited about the Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set that comes as a convenient keychain. Each smells like a freshly made donut in a classic pink or orange shade . If you want anything in this collab, grab it now, it won’t be back.