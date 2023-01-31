Dry January Is Over: Get Yourself a Wine Refrigerator for 25% off

Wine Cooler Refrigerator | $300 | Amazon
Not enough room in your fridge for all the wine you’re drinking? Get yourself a wine fridge. This wine cooler refrigerator can house 18 standard-sized wine bottles and fits nicely as a freestanding unit or built into your kitchen. It’s only 12" wide saving you ample space in any kitchen, living room, or dining area. It features an interior light which is helpful for viewing without opening the door, letting the cool air out. Right now it is 25% off over at Amazon.