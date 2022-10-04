Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray] | $80 | Amazon

It’s been 42 years since we learned of Jason Voorhees’ demise at Camp Crystal Lake when he was just a boy. And in that time, we’ve got a whole franchise with over a dozen movies. The d rowned, murderous giant has since gone to outer space, explored the big city, and took on the demon of our dreams, Freddy Kreuger. Relive all his great moments in this Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition Blu-ray set containing 14 movies and a bonus disc with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. You call yourself a horror fan? Then you shouldn’t be caught dead without this collection.