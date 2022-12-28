We may earn a commission from links on this page.

JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses | $15 | 35% Off | Amazon

Nice glasses are a staple of any home entertainer, whether you’re an armchair mixologist or the friend who always has good wine. This set of four stemless wine glasses are a steal, since they’re only $15 on Amazon right now. Stemless design gives the glass stability—no more carelessly breaking petite glass stems. Its bowl shape enhances the flavors by giving them room to breathe, and enhances your visual appreciation of the colors. Wine is a sensory experience, you know. The kicker? They’re dishwasher safe—so you, the host, don’t need to worry about cleanup. What a delight.