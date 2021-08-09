Apple Watch Band - Sport Loop (44mm) - Khaki | $40 | Amazon

Do you have an Apple Watch? Tired of the band that it came with? Try a little something new with a replacement Apple Watch Band - Sport Loop in Khaki, now $40. That’s $10 down from its regular price, and if you’re sick of sweaty wrists, that’s a small price to pay. This is a very utilitarian color that can really go with anything, too, so you’re getting a versatile option here. We’re still smack dab in the middle of the summer too, so this is the perfect way to help stay cool.