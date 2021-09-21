Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) | $109 | Woot!



Ever wanted to draw on your iPad? Interested in writing up some fun digital “letters” and sending them to your loved ones? You can do just that, with the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil, now $110 at Woot until 9/30. This model is compatible with iPad Air (4th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th Generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd Generation), which means you can enjoy creating art or using the Pencil as a stylus of sorts throughout a range of tablets. It magnetically attaches and pairs to the device of your choice, and it’s effortless to use. Even if you’re just curious about how it works, and you don’t think you have a blossoming art career, it’s useful to pick one of these things up. They’re very precise, and great for a variety of purposes. And let’s face it — doodling is fun and cathartic. You’ll love doing it on your iPad, too.