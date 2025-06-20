Desk space comes at a premium, especially in apartments, dorm rooms, or streamlined home offices. A bulky desktop tower can feel excessive when you can really get away with the performance of something much more compact. Mini PCs offer impressive power in a form factor small enough to tuck behind a monitor or slip into a corner of a desk.

The ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC is a strong example. Regularly priced at $329, it’s currently discounted by 36%, dropping the cost to $209—a $120 savings. Capable hardware at a budget-friendly price.

Inside the compact chassis sits an AMD Ryzen 4300U processor with four cores and four threads, supported by integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The base configuration includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Higher tiers scale up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Upgradability adds long-term value: DDR4 memory can expand to 64GB, and SSD storage can reach up to 4TB.

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, so setup is minimal. Connectivity is equally generous, with multiple USB 3.2 ports, USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2. Support for up to three 4K displays at 60Hz makes this tiny system surprisingly versatile for work or home theater use.

