The Nintendo Switch is probably my most played console of this latest generation. It’s been my go-to for any indie game due to the portability and Nintendo first-party games are unmatched in terms of charm and quality. there’s just a whole lot of them and only so much space on the Switch itself. No worries. The SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC is $53 off right now. There are a lot of different levels of performance to microSD cards, it can be hard to know what to look for. A good tip to know is that the Switch only has a maximum write speed of about 100 MB/s so you’ll get the same performance out of the Ultra as you will with the Extreme, but for a bit less cost.