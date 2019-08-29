If you’re readying for a big vacation and want to take your camera along with you, save yourself the trouble and skip the a camera bag.

Using something with Lowepro, Tamrac, Canon, etc. emblazoned in the front is simply asking for trouble. You’re ostensibly telling would-be thieves, “Hey! I have hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars of gear in here.”

Advertisement

Instead, pick up a photography insert, and retrofit that bag you already own. Using these gear-focused cubes not only serves to protect your stuff, but it can also keep everything in its place, and thus easier to retrieve when you need it.

Of course, you don’t have to use them just for photography gear. For instance, I keep all of spare Nintendo Switch Pro controllers and my beloved Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit in an insert, ready to be swapped in when it’s game night.

Here, you’ll find four great inserts in different sizes. All of which are water resistant, offer modular dividers, and have plenty of padding to make sure your gear makes it to wherever you’re going safely.

Small

Graphic: Tercius

This small insert from G-raphy can house a camera body plus one or two lenses, depending on the size of the lenses. Perfect for totes, purses and messenger bags, this insert is ideal for casual photo walks. This small insert is also the only one of this list to have multiple colors available.

Dimensions: 10" x 5.5" x 5.5"

Medium

You know how Peak Design makes some of the best bags around? Well, surprise! They also make terrific cases and inserts. This particular insert can house two to three lenses in addition to your DSLR, depending on how you position them.

Better still, this unit comes with Peak Design’s origami-inspired Flexfold dividers which allows a bit more customization options than your standard foam divider. Plus, its quick-pull zippers let you get it open super fast, so you won’t miss an important shot.

Dimensions: 12.6" x 6.3" x 6.7"

Large

Graphic: Tercius

The next couple of entries are less suited for totes and messengers, but more for rolling bags and larger backpacks. This G-raphy insert can secure multiple camera bodies plus two or three lenses.

Dimensions: 10" x 13" x 5"



Extra Large

If you’re going on a bonafide expedition, or were hired to photograph the Olympics, this large Peak Design Camera Cube is for you. It can house your DSLR and half-a-dozen lenses, with room to spare. And just like the other Peak Design insert, this one also uses Flexfold dividers. This bag has multiple entry points, so you have quick access to your gear.

Dimensions: 12.6" x 18.1" x 6.7"