Donkey Kong Bananza Swings Onto Nintendo Switch 2 – Grab Your Copy Today

Get ready to head back to the jungle. Donkey Kong Bananza is available to swing through and pick up at your favorite retailer. While there are no discounts yet, fans of the iconic ape will want to make sure they don't miss out on this Nintendo Switch 2 adventure. This is Donkey Kong’s first major solo spotlight in years, and Nintendo is clearly going big.

You'll love meeting young Pauline and embodying the monkey menace as you get classic Nintendo platforming, creative level design, and all the charm you’d expect from a DK adventure, plus some new surprises. Whether you're swinging through treetops or taking on massive jungle bosses, Bananza is a must-play for Switch 2 owners.

If you’ve recently picked up a Switch 2, this is one of the first big exclusives you’ll want in your library. It delivers the nostalgic vibes of classic Donkey Kong Country titles while tapping into the power of the new hardware, promising faster load times, better visuals, and smoother gameplay.

Whether you prefer shopping at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, or Humble Bundle, you can grab your copy today and get ready to collect some big bananas.