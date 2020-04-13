Don’t Sleep on Old Navy’s Activewear

Graphic : Photo by Alexander Redl on Unsplash

When we eventually come out the other side of this coronavirus-induced isolation, there’s so many previously-quotidien events I look forward to the way I once looked forward to Christmas or the Super Bowl. Shopping at a grocery store without wearing gloves and a face mask. Boarding an airplane. Watching a show on Netflix because I want to and not because it’s all there is to do.



What I’m not missing right now? Wearing “real” clothes. Pants without elastic waistbands. Shirts that button. Jackets. SHOES. Ugh, remember shoes?

Until that time, let’s lean into the athleisure look that’s become our new WFH normal.

Namely? Activewear from Old Navy. I feel like everyone has that one super-affordable brand that whenever they wear it, they get compliments and must decide if they’re willing to share the secret of how cheap it really was. For me, that brand is Old Navy.

“Oh this? Thanks so much.” [smiles coyly] vs. “Oh this? It’s Old Navy! I know, right?! They were having a BOGO sale..it was just $7!”

If you’re looking to feel as comfortable as possible, while looking pretty damn good, and also saving as much money for beans and toilet paper as possible, consider the giant retailer’s affordable and stylish activewear.

Keep scrolling for some Old Navy activewear picks:

Dynamic Fleece ½ Zip Hoodie Image : Old Navy

If you told me this hoodie was Nike, I’d believe you. It comes in blue and maroon (though currently in limited sizes), too.



Ultra Soft Breathe Tee Image : Old Navy

This super-soft, lightweight jersey tee comes in 10 colors, including a cool orange sorbet hue, sapphire blue, and a rust brown.



Quick-Dry Built-In Flex Run Shorts Image : Old Navy

I love these running shorts in black with a cool, paint splatter pattern. In a 7” inseam, they’re not so long that they look or feel baggy, and not short enough to worry over your modesty. They also come in paint splatter forest green, and limited sizes in solids including red, black, and navy.



Dynamic Fleece Zip-Pocket Sweatshirt | $40 | Old Navy

Dynamic Fleece Zip-Pocket Sweatshirt Image : Old Navy

A cool crewneck sweatshirt with kangaroo pockets and light-reflecting vertical zippers. This top is another example of Old Navy’s activewear looking way more expensive than it really is.



It also comes in charcoal gray, black, and cloud (a greige-type color).

Go-Dry Cargo Tech Joggers Image : Old Navy

The navy looks clean and sharp, perfect for achieving a “did just enough to feel like you got dressed” outfit. They also come in gray, khaki, and black.



Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Core Muscle Tank Top Image : Old Navy

As someone who wants to wear as little as possible when working out, I’m always surprised that more guys don’t opt for sleeveless tees at the gym (or home gym now, as it were). This muscle tank in a sweat-wicking knit also comes in green, blue, and grey.



Dynamic Fleece Joggers Image : Old Navy

Yes, more joggers. Somewhere down the list after healthcare workers, food delivery people, and public transit operators, I’m guessing joggers are listed as a government-mandated essential right now. These ones come in neutral go-to’s black and navy.

